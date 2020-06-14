Floods swamp some 300 homes in Ogan Komering Ulu, South Sumatra

Baturaja, South Sumatra Ogan River spilled over its bank and triggered flooding that swamped some 300 homes in Ogan Komering Ulu (OKU) District, South Sumatra Province, on Saturday.

Floods affected the villages of Penyarison, Lubuk Leban, Batu Putih, Laya, Tanjung Kemala, Terusan, and Kepayang in Peninjauan Sub-district, Amzar Kristofa, head of the Ogan Komering Ulu Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) , said here on Sunday

“The urban area of Kemalaraja and Gotong Royong street are also affected by the floods,” he said.

The flood waters reached a height of up to one meter, he added.

“Some 20 families in Gotong Royong street, East Baturaja Sub-district, were isolated, but we have managed to evacuate them to high grounds,” he said.

“For other flood victims who have decided to remain at their inundated homes, we also urge them to move to safer places for their own safety,” he added.

The local BPBD officers, supported by military (TNI) and police officers, helped the evacuation process of flood victims, and moved them to safer areas by using rubber boats and other equipment.

