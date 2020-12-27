Floods swamp five sub-districts in Cirebon, West Java

Cirebon (ANTARA) – Floods hit five sub-districts in Cirebon Districts, West Java Province, on Sunday, following incessant heavy rain that had fallen since Saturday (26/12) afternoon.

The affected sub-districts were Lemahabang, Astanajapura, Karangsembung, Pangenan, and Waled, according to the Cirebon Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD),

The flooding was triggered by downpours that caused Ciberes River to spill over its bank and swamp residential areas, Cirebon BPBD Chief Executive Alex Suheriyawan said here on Sunday.

“The floods occurred due to high rain intensity which caused the river to overflow, and there was also a tide,” he said.

The flood waters reached a height of up to one meter in several residential areas, he noted.

“The worst affected areas were in the villages of Mekarsari and Gunungsari in Waled Sub-district,” he said.

BPBD officers evacuated 29 residents whose houses were flooded to a safe place.

Source: Antara News