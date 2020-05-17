Floods submerge 292 homes in Aceh Jaya District

Banda Aceh, Aceh Floods triggered by incessant heavy rains have submerged 292 houses in Setia Bakti and Darul Hikmah Sub-districts, Aceh Jaya District, Aceh Province, since Saturday night.

Heavy rains had caused Hulu Masen River to spill over its bank and inundated nine villages, Head of Darul Hikmah Sub-district Nuri Assirri said here on Sunday.

In Darul Hikmah, flood waters reaching a height of between 20 cm and one meter submerged 50 houses in Babah Dua Village and 25 homes and 50 stalls in Lam Tengoh Village.

Flooding also affected 21 houses in Panton Krueng Village, 15 houses in Ujong Rimba Village, 23 houses in Paya Santet Village, 17 houses in Baro Village, 25 houses in Masen Village, and 33 houses in Krueng Tho Village.

“The water level reaches 60 cm and continues to rise, especially in Panton Krueng and surrounding areas,” he said.

In Setia Bakti Sub-district, flooding inundated 53 houses in Sapek Village and 30 houses in Pante Kuyun Village.

“The flooding is triggered by heavy rain and the overflow of Krueng Lageun River,” Setia Bakti Sub-district Head Ag Suhadi.

Despite the flooding, affected residents of the two sub-districts decided to remain in their homes.

Source: Antara News