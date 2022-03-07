Floods submerge 2,433 houses in Cirebon

Flooding triggered by incessant heavy rains on Saturday, submerged 2,433 houses in Cirebon District, West Java, with flood waters reaching a height of up to two meters.

“As many as 2,433 houses and dozens of public facilities have been flooded,” Head of the Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) of Cirebon Alex Suheriyawan said here on, Sunday.

The floods swamped several villages in four sub-districts, namely Waled, Plered, Arjawinangun and Klangenan.

The flooding affected 3,364 families comprising 9,707 people, displaced 75 people who were forced to flee to safer places.

The heavy rains also caused several rivers to spill over their banks and submerge houses and public facilities.

“This flood was caused by high rainfall with intensity, causing the Ciberes, Cikenanga and Posong rivers to overflow into residential areas,” he said.

The flood waters reached a height of between 30 centimeters to two meters, he added.

“For the condition until Sunday (6/3) morning, floods in several areas have receded while several other areas are still flooded,” he said.

The local authorities immediately dispatched a team to collect data and evacuate residents whose houses were flooded, he remarked.

Indonesia has been experiencing rainy season since late last year, that caused flooding in several provinces such as Aceh , Banten and Jambi.

Major flooding swamped Serang, Banten Province, on March 1, 2022, claiming five lives, swamping nearly four thousand houses, and damaging over 20 bridges.

Source: Antara News