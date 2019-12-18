Floods inundate five sub-districts in Bandung District, West Java

Bandung, West Java (ANTARA) – Floods, arising from continuous torrential rains since Tuesday, hit five sub-districts in Bandung District, West Java Province, on Wednesday, an official of the West Java disaster mitigation office (BPBD) stated.

Budi Budiman Wahyu, a manager at BPBD, noted here on Wednesday that Ciparay, Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah, Bojongsoang, and Banjaran were the five flood-affected sub-districts.

“Downpour occurring since Tuesday noon has triggered flooding in Bandung District. Five sub-districts are inundated. Until Wednesday morning, floods have affected the sub-districts of Ciparay, Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah, Bojongsoang, and Banjaran,” he remarked.

In Ciparay, floodwaters, reaching heights of between 10 and 50 centimeters, submerged the Ciparay-Majalaya Cidawolong roads, thereby stalling the passage of vehicles.

In Dayeuhkolot, floodwaters reached a height of up to 1.5 meters and inundated the neighborhood areas.

“Since Dayeuhkolot got flooded, 11 families comprising 33 people are compelled to take refuge at the Dayeuhkolot village hall,” he stated.

Several officers of the provincial, district, and sub-district BPBD conducted an assessment of the flood-impacted areas.

“We urge every resident to remain vigilant and to not attempt to wade through flooded roads either yourself or aboard vehicles since the current is very strong, and the waters run deep,” he cautioned.

Indonesia is currently experiencing rainy season after being hit by prolonged drought this year.

Source: ANTARA News