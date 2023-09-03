Flooding in Takua Pa is still a concern. More than 50 households in distress

Still worrisome! Flood situation in the area Takua Pa District, Phang Nga Province, recently Border Patrol Police volunteers came to help more than 50 households affected.

The flood situation in the area of Village No. 5, Ban Bang Lat, Khok Khian Subdistrict, Takua Pa District, Phang Nga Province is still worrisome. Most recently, Border Patrol Police No. 425, Takua Pa along with more than 10 volunteer Border Patrol Police officers came to help move the belongings of villagers affected by the flooding. high place Including helping to rescue a pickup truck that was unable to escape the water in time. Half of the car was flooded onto the road, which is currently in the Takua Pa District area. There is still continuous rain. As a result, water in the Takua Pa River overflowed and flooded the low-lying areas of Khok Khian Subdistrict and Bang Sai Subdistrict. More than 50 households were affected. Had to escape to the 2nd floor of the house, palm garden, fruit orchard, and rubber plantation. Flood water was 50 centimeters to 1 meter high. Entering the area Some roads require the use of barges to travel. Meanwhile, cattle were moved to areas of the road that were not flooded.

Source: Thai News Agency