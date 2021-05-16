Flood swamps hundreds of houses in Aceh’s Nagan Raya district

Floodwaters ranged from 30 cm to 50 cm in height swamped hundreds of houses in four villages in Tripa Makmur sub-district, Nagan Raya district, Aceh province until Saturday (May 15) night.

“The flood was caused by the overflowing of the river near the residential areas after heavy rains,” Chief of the Center for Data and Information Control at the Aceh disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBA) Haslinda Juwita said on Saturday night.

The four flood-affected villages are Panton Pange, Neubok Yee, Lueng Keubeu Jagat, and Ujong Krueng.

However, no residents have fled their flooded homes.

By Saturday night, the Nagan Raya District Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) sill monitored the flood-affected areas and coordinated with the relevant agencies to take further steps.

BPBD officers also collected data of the residents falling victim to the flood.

“By this night the flood water began to subside,” he said.

Flooding caused by unremitting heavy rainfall and the overflowing of several rivers submerged 14 villages in West Aceh District, Aceh Province, the Aceh Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBA) stated.

Aceh BPBA Head Ilyas stated that Alue Kuyun in East Woyla Sub-district, Napai, Alue Leuhop, Blang Luah, Cot Rambong, Pasi Malee, Lhok Malee, Blang Cotmameh, Lubok Pasi Ara, Peuleukueng, Kulam Kaju, Cot Lagan Lm, Blang Cot Rubek, and Ulee Pasi Ara in West Woyla Sub-district were affected by the flooding.

The flooding affected 152 families in Alue Kuyun, East Woyla. However, the floodwaters began receding on Saturday.

In West Woyla, flooding forced several people to take refuge on higher ground, as their homes got submerged in the floodwaters.

Flooding also hit Lhung Geulumpang Village, Kuala Batee Sub-district, Southwest Aceh District, on Friday.

“Floods due to heavy rainfall in Southwest Aceh inundated residential areas and roads up to 40 centimeters high,” he stated.

Source: Antara News