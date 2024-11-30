Flood Situation in Hat Yai Shows Signs of Improvement.



Hat Yai: Hat Yai residents are relieved that the flood situation is starting to improve. Water levels are continuously decreasing, but some roads are still flooded.

According to Thai News Agency, the flood situation in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, has begun to improve, especially in Hat Yai, an outer economic area. The water has now started to recede, but there is still flooding on Phetkasem Road, the route into and out of Hat Yai City. Cars can pass through, although travelers are advised to avoid it by using the Big C Khlong Hae, Khlong Wa, and Sriphuwanat new roads, which are the most convenient. In the inner Hat Yai area, lower-lying areas on both sides, including Thesaban Phatthana and the community around Wat Hat Yai Nai, are still flooded, though the water is gradually receding. The municipality has dispatched workers to clear these areas, and houses where the water has receded have commenced cleaning efforts.

The economic zone area of the inner Hat Yai city tourism trade area has now passed

the crisis stage. The water level in the U-Tapao Canal and the R.1 drainage canal has dropped below the bank by about 1 meter. However, flooding persists in the outer areas of Hat Yai city. On the Asian Highway at Ban Na Khuan, all types of vehicles can now pass. Although both sides of the road are flooded, the shortcut into Hat Yai city via the Ban Na Khuan tunnel remains impassable.

Mr. Ek Yang-Apai Na Songkhla, Hat Yai District Chief, revealed that the water levels of Khlong R.1 and Khlong U-Tapao are currently decreasing. Water from outside the area surrounding Hat Yai City has begun to decrease. In addition, the inner drainage system of Hat Yai Municipality at Khlong Toei is operating around the clock.

Observations from a news team’s visit to the area this morning revealed that residents along Phetkasem Road have begun cleaning their homes, while Hat Yai Municipality officials have started clearing the area by removing garbage from the flooded regions.

In the case of Mr. Somkid’s pig farm in Tambon Ch

anong, Amphoe Chana, Songkhla Province, seawater from the Gulf of Thailand, combined with days of heavy rain, caused the farm to be flooded about 2 meters high. More than 480 pigs, valued at over 4 million baht, floated in the high waters, along with pig feed worth about 300,000 baht, which may have been completely damaged. Last night, a flat-bottomed boat from a local agency, which had completed its main mission of assisting people, helped survey the flooded area around the pig farm. Many pigs were found floating before being captured and dragged back to the owner’s house. Officials and villagers managed to rescue about 10 pigs, while 3-4 pigs died. Plans to move the pigs out of the pen depend on further reductions in the water level, as large vehicles cannot yet enter.

Overall, the flood situation in Songkhla Province has affected all 16 districts, 110 sub-districts, and 705 villages, impacting more than 117,000 people and resulting in 3 deaths. The province has declared all 16 districts as disaster areas,

affecting 110 sub-districts, 705 villages, and 39 communities, impacting 48,947 households, totaling 117,009 people, with 537 households or 2,034 people evacuated.