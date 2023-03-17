Flood affects 4,188 residents in South Kalimantan’s district

Hulu Sungai Tengah, S Kalimant (ANTARA) – At least 1,340 houses were inundated and 4,188 residents were affected by the flooding on Thursday (March 16) in Hulu Sungai Tengah District, South Kalimantan, according to the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).Chief of Hulu Sungai Tengah BPBD H. Budi Hariyanto stated in Barabai, Friday, that 162 people were displaced among the affected residents. ccording to Hariyanto, heavy rains and the overflowing river water in the mountainous areas caused flooding in several villages in the sub-districts of Hantakan, Batu Benawa, Barabai, Pandawan, and Haruyan. “There are 11 villages in the five sub-districts that are still inundated,” he remarked. In addition, he noted that the floods still inundated 10 places of worship, nine schools, five offices, one local health center, and two markets. “Since this morning, the water surface level has been increasing in Barabai City, but the weather today is expected to be hot, and the floodwaters should recede quickly,” he stated. baca-jugaRelated news: 86 patients removed from W Kalimantan’s hospital due to flood Hariyanto urged residents whose neighborhoods were affected by the floods to secure their valuables and evacuate immediately if the water level rises. “Our officers, who are assisted by volunteers, are always on standby to help residents, who need help and evacuation and monitor the water discharge development,” he remarked. Hulu Sungai Tengah BPBD coordinates with the social office, the military (TNI), police, and sub-district and village government officials in dealing with the impact of flooding and building a public kitchen. Meanwhile, the district’s social office has set up a public kitchen to help provide food for the affected residents. “Last night, we have arranged a public kitchen in Juang Barabai Building to reach out to residents in the sub-districts of Hantakan and Haruyan and for preparations in the Barabai area,” Acting Head of the Social Office Wahyudi Rahmad remarked.

Source: Antara News Agency (ANA)