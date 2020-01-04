Flash flood claims eight lives in Lebak: BNPB

Lebak, Banten (ANTARA) – A flash flood that hit Lebak District in Banten Province on Wednesday (Jan 1) killed at least eight people, Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Doni Monardo revealed here on Saturday.

“Eight people died, while one person went missing,” Monardo remarked after visiting the evacuation camp in Banjarsari Village, Lebak Gedong Sub-district.

According to Monardo, massive gold mines in the area of Mount Halimun Salak National Park caused the flash flood.

Torrential rains, lashing overnight since Tuesday (Dec 31, 2019) evening, triggered the Ciberang River to overflow, carrying along with it stones and mud and hit residential areas on the banks of the river.

“This is a massive disaster, only taking place after tens of years,” he added.

The flash flood has severely damaged a total of 1,060 houses in six sub-districts of Lebak Gedong, Cipanas, Curugbitung, Cimarga, Maja, and Sajira.

It also caused minor damages to 428 houses and submerged 1,226 houses.

A total of 677 displaced families were accommodated at seven evacuation posts: the PGRI Building, Sajira Sub-district; Nangela Evacuation Post, Calungbungur Village, Sajira Sub-district; and Tambak Village Evacuation Post, Cimarga Sub-district; Evacuation Post of the Cipanas District Office; Evacuation Post of Curugbitung Sub-district; and Disposal Post of the Multipurpose Building of Lebak Gedong Sub-district.

Monardo has applauded the authority’s swift response to evacuate residents affected by the floods.

The BNPB and local government will collect data of houses damaged by the flash flood.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has also pledged to provide assistance to rehabilitate the damaged houses, with some Rp50 million to be disbursed for severely damaged houses, Rp25 million for houses that suffered moderate damage, and Rp10 million for slightly damaged houses.

Monardo noted that the BNPB will not build a temporary shelter but will disburse Rp500 thousand of aid per month for each family to rent a house, while their houses are still under renovation.

“Residents affected by the flood can rent a house for six months until their houses are ready,” he remarked.

During the visit, BNPB head was accompanied by Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy and Lebak District Head Iti Octavia Jayabaya.

