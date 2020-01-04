Five military vessels stationed in Natuna Waters

Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands (ANTARA) – Five Indonesian Military vessels (KRI) secure Riau Islands’ Natuna Waters over foreign ships guarded by Chinese coast guard, Tanjungpinang IV Naval Main Base Information Center (Dispen Lantamal IV) Chief, Naval Mayor Saul Jamlaay stated.

“Three KRIs have been stationed in Natuna for a few days, and today, two KRIs from Jakarta have arrived in Natuna,” he remarked in Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands, on Saturday.

He highlighted that the situation in Natuna remains conducive, and all vessels from China have been driven out of the Natuna Waters.

In addition to the military vessels, security measures were undertaken using maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

“At the moment, the condition remains conducive. However, tight security measures are still being taken on the Natuna waters,” he stated.

He further noted that the Tanjungpinang IV Naval Main Base had offered logistical aid in conducting security operations in Natuna. Ranai Naval Base was directly involved in securing the Natuna Waters.

“There are no personnel from Lantamal IV, but we help with the logistics,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the state was concerned over the issue of ships from China entering Natuna and that the Lantamal IV /Tanjungpinang had given special attention to this cause for concern since quite some time.

“We pay special attention to security in the border areas, including in Natuna,” he added.

Source: Antara News