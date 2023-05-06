Five cars, 19 motorbikes burned at Hanoi parking area

Miscellaneous
admin

Five cars and 19 motorbikes were burned at a parking area on Tran Quoc Hoan street, Hanoi’s Cau Giay district, at 13:00 on May 6.

As soon as detecting the incident, residents and the parking area operator took measures to control the fire and reported it to authorities.

Firefighters and rescuers mobilised vehicles and personnel to the scene and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

According to local authorities, the 200-square-metre parking area was built and enclosed with an iron frame and roofed with corrugated iron.

Further investigations are underway to find the cause of the fire./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Related Posts

54.1 million Indonesians take part in online population census

Web Desk

APG 2022: Indonesia wins first gold medal from badminton

admin

Biofarma supplies 70 percent of worlds vaccine requirement

admin