Fishery Ministry eyes for 10.99 million tons seaweed yield in 2020

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries increases a seaweed production target in 2020 to 10.99 million tons, from 9.9 million tons in 2019, a director general said in a statement here, on Sunday.

The ministry has prepared initiatives and strategies for the next five years to raise seaweed production which covers 60.7 percent of the total fishery yield in the country, Director General of Aquaculture, Slamet Soebjakto stated in Jakarta, Sunday.

The strategy launched by the ministry aims to assure the quality and quantity of the seaweed yield this year, as the it has been part of the country’s top export commodity.

“The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry has committed to increase seaweed exports as an effort to support Indonesia’s economy growth,” Soebjakto remarked.

According to records of UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2019, Indonesia is the world’s largest producer for Eucheuma or gusA (Eucheuma cottonii), a type of seaweed algae that commonly used as raw materials for carrageenan, an ingredient for cosmetics, food and drinks, as well as industrial manufacturing.

Indonesia also covers at least 80 percent of market share of seaweed trade in global market with China ranked first as top export destination for the product.

However, the ministry plans to increase added-value of Indonesia’s seaweed by restricting export of raw seaweed this year, Soebjekto remarked.

He expounded the ministry will increase exports more semi-refined carrageenan and refined carrageenan by 50 percent this year, as for the past years the raw seaweed export to China had reached nearly 80 percent.

Source: Antara News