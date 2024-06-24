Fisheries Department accelerates research on genetic sterility in black chinned tilapia



Minister Thammanat revealed that the Department of Fisheries is accelerating the solution to the problem of the black-chinned tilapia outbreak at its source by conducting genetic research and development to make the black-chinned tilapia population sterile, which is a solution to the problem from the root. The Director-General of the Department of Fisheries expects the research to take 18 months and will not affect the genetics of other aquatic animals. He also explained that the fisheries law in the past controlled the import of aquatic animals with the intention of preventing epidemics, but the current law takes into account the invasion of alien aquatic animals and protects biodiversity.

Colonel Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said that he had received a report from Mr. Bancha Sukkaew, Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, that they were accelerating research and development on genetics to stop the breeding of black-chinned tilapia. They would make the black-chinne

d tilapia sterile. While waiting for the research results, they would proceed with all measures to eliminate them as follows:

1) Control and eliminate black chin tilapia in all water sources where outbreaks are found.

2) Releasing predatory fish such as sea bass and eel to eliminate black chinned tilapia in natural water sources.

3) Use the eliminated black chin tilapia for benefits such as making human food and animal food.

4) Survey and monitor the distribution of black chinned tilapia in natural water sources in various buffer zones.

5) Public relations, create awareness and participation in the elimination of black chinned tilapia for all sectors.

This is to alleviate the suffering of farmers who raise aquatic animals, as well as to restore biodiversity in natural water sources, but it emphasizes the acceleration of genetic research to reduce the re-emergence of black-chinned tilapia, which is a solution to the outbreak at its source.

At that time, the Department of Fisheries explained to the NHRC

that the cause of the outbreak of black-chinned tilapia could have been due to either smuggling or violation of import permit conditions. The outbreak of this type of fish had been occurring for many years, so it was not possible to determine the source or cause of the outbreak.

The subcommittee is currently considering the study of causes and solutions, including the impacts of the black-chinned tilapia imports. They are still trying to find the cause of the black-chinned tilapia outbreak to find those responsible for the damages to the occupations of aquatic animal farmers and the impacts on the ecosystem. They will invite private companies that have applied for permission to import to provide explanations, including bringing samples of black-chinned tilapia that the private sector has preserved and delivered to the Department of Fisheries to compare their genetic structure with the population of tilapia that has spread in several provinces to see if they have a common source.

The current Director-General

of the Fisheries Department stated that from questioning officials, it did not appear that pickled black chin tilapia was being kept anywhere, but he confirmed that he would cooperate with all sectors if there was any possible method of inspection to provide clarity.

Biological characteristics of the Black-chinned Tilapia. The commonly found size is about 17.5 centimeters long, with a maximum length of 28 centimeters. The initial size for reproduction is a fish that is salt-tolerant. It can live in freshwater areas in lakes, rivers, and tributaries. It likes to forage on the natural bottom of the water, eating plants, phytoplankton, zooplankton, shrimp, crabs, shellfish, fish, and fish eggs as food. It can reproduce in both saltwater and freshwater. The parents breed in shallow water near the shore. It is a type of fish that the parents take care of their young (parental care), which is one of the reasons for the high survival rate. The average incubation period is 14 days. The population can double in size

within 1.4–4.4 years.

