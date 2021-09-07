The Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Taxes (DJP) appointed WeTransfer BV and OffGamers Global Pte Ltd as the collectors of value-added tax on trading through the electronic systems (PMSE) for digital products sold to consumers in Indonesia.

“Through the inclusion of these two companies, the number of collectors of value-added tax on PMSE appointed by DJP has reached 83 enterprises,” DJP’s Public’s Counseling, Services, and Relations, Neilmaldrin Noor, noted in a statement here on Monday.

Noor emphasized that through this appointment, these enterprises are now tasked with collecting value-added tax for digital products and services that they sell to customers in Indonesia as of September 1, 2021.

“DJP expressed gratitude over the proactive move and collaboration from several entities appointed as the collectors of value-added tax on PMSE,” Noor affirmed.

Noor noted that the DJP will continue to identify and communicate with several other companies that sell digital products from abroad to Indonesia.

“In addition, DJP is actively communicating to identify their readiness, so that in the near future, the number of enterprises, appointed as the collectors of PMSE’s value-added tax, will continue to increase,” Noor affirmed.

Until the end of August 2021, the realization of digital value-added tax revenue had reached Rp2.5 trillion.

Earlier, some 81 global companies were recorded to have collaborated with DJP since the start of July 2020 in order to collect digital value-added tax.

These international companies comprise the Amazon Web Service Inc, Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Google Ireland Ltd, Google LLC, Netflix International BV, Spotify AB, Facebook Ireland Ltd, Facebook Payments International Ltd, Facebook Technologies International Ltd, Amazon.com Services LLC, and Audible Inc.

Source: Antara News