Finance minister again ramps up health budget to Rp193 trillion

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government intends to again raise the health budget to Rp193 trillion, from Rp182 trillion, in a bid to cater to the needs to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated.

Health budget in the National Economic Recovery (PEN) and COVID-19 Handling programs was initially pegged at Rp172 trillion and was thereafter increased to Rp182 trillion, Indrawati noted during a press conference after attending a plenary cabinet meeting here on Monday.

However, the surge in COVID-19 cases had compelled the government to enforce emergency public activity restrictions (PPKM) owing to which the health budget had climbed to Rp193 trillion.

“For the health sector in 2021, increases are planned for PEN and COVID-19 handling programs. We have taken the decision to increase the health ceiling budget to Rp193 trillion,” the minister stated. It is deemed necessary to increase the health budget to finance diagnostic handlings, such as testing, tracing, and treating COVID-19 patients that currently reached 236,340.

“Several movements and changes have occurred, in particular, pertaining to the rising COVID-19 cases and then the emergency PPKM enforcement, thereby necessitating the state budget to support programs in the health and social protection sectors,” Indrawati stressed.

In addition, the budget was utilized for incentives disbursed to health workers, compensation in the event of death, health equipment spending, personal protective equipment (APB), and medicines.

The minister noted that the increase in health budget will also be utilized for financing the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The budget, reaching as much as Rp193 trillion, will be utilized for the procurement of 53.9 million doses of vaccine and for the national health insurance (JKN) for 19.15 million citizens,” Indrawati remarked.

Source: Antara News