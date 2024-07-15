Search
Film about Vietnam screened at UK international arts festival


“Once upon a bridge in Vietnam’ by French-Vietnamese director François Bibonne has been screened at the Ruthin International Arts Festival (RIAF) 2024 held in the historic North Wales town of Ruthin. The film is about a young French music reporter who decides to discover Vietnam through investigations into classical music and get enrolled in an epic journey after his Vietnamese grandmother died. It features beautiful natural images, unique traditional dances and costumes plus the sound and image of a symphony orchestra and unique ethnic musical instruments of Vietnam. It is the first documentary about Vietnam by Bibonne. He planned to return Vietnam in October this year to continue his Vietnamese cultural projects with the second one being a musical film that introduces Vietnamese football, the king sport in Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

