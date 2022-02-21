Filipinos’ love for NFT games is turning Philippines into a crypto ‘role model’

Published by

Philippine Star

Ramon Royandoyan – Philstar.com February 21, 2022 | 1:15pm MANILA, Philippines — The way by which blockchain gaming spreads like wildfire among Filipinos is making the Philippines a likely “role model” for play-to-earn concept in Southeast Asia, but there are still some hurdles that cryptocurrencies have to clear in the country. Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed the volume of cryptocurrency transactions grew 362% year-on-year to nearly 20 million in the first half of 2021. These transactions were worth P105.93 billion, up 71% on an annual basis as many Filipinos sought the anony…

Read More