Filipina booters need to keep nerves in check with World Cup berth at stake, says coach

Published by

Philippine Star

Luisa Morales – Philstar.com January 28, 2022 | 9:17am MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women’s national football team head coach Alen Stajcic knows there will be much on the minds of his players when they face Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup on Sunday. That is, they have the chance to make history and qualify to the country’s first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup. The sheer significance of the game can make any team fold under the pressure, but Stajcic believes it’s not just the Filipinas who will be feeling the tension. “I think for both teams there’s pressu…

Read More