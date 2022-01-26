Filipina booters coach ‘couldn’t be any prouder’ of effort vs ‘world-class’ Aussies

Published by

Philippine Star

Luisa Morales – Philstar.com January 26, 2022 | 9:36am MANILA, Philippines – Coach Alen Stajcic had nothing but good words for the Philippine women’s national football team (PWNFT) following their gallant stand against Australia at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai on Monday. Though losing 0-4 to the Matildas, Stajcic knew just how great his team performed overall. “[It was] an outstanding performance. I couldn’t be prouder of the way that they fought and battled,” Stajcic said after the game. “The effort was outstanding against a really, truly world-class team,” he added. The World No. 64 F…

