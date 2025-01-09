File Additional Complaints Against Entertainment Venues That Take Photos of ID Cards



Bang Yai: A representative of the victims filed a complaint with the Cyber Police against the owner of a famous entertainment venue in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, who took a photo of his ID card while he was out, believing that he was secretly selling information on gambling websites.





According to Thai News Agency, the victim mentioned that she had visited this entertainment venue frequently over the past two years. During each visit, her ID card was photographed before entry. Initially, she believed that this was a security measure, assuming it facilitated tracking individuals in case of incidents at the venue. However, she noticed a recurring pattern where links to online gambling websites would appear on her Line app the following day. Despite not engaging in online gambling, this occurrence raised her suspicions.





The situation took a turn when a well-known Facebook page alleged the venue’s connection to an online gambling website, prompting the victim to link her experiences with the venue’s ID card practices. Consequently, she decided to provide this information to the Cyber Police.





The victim further revealed that over the two years she frequented the venue, she often observed customers indulging in drug use. She noted that the individuals did not appear intoxicated from alcohol, and sometimes witnessed groups of 2-3 people using the bathroom simultaneously. However, she remained unaware if the venue was involved in drug distribution. Additionally, she recounted an incident where she sought to retrieve her mobile phone, which led to a confrontation with security personnel, resulting in physical assault. After sharing her experience online, she faced backlash from the venue and its supporters.





Another individual, who had not visited the venue but was a close friend of the first victim, confirmed that upon questioning the venue regarding the assault on her friend, she too faced social media attacks from the venue and its supporters.





Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwpaen, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, stated that an investigation was promptly initiated following the complaint. He assured that any implicated individuals, irrespective of their status as civilians or officials, would face prosecution if evidence supports the claims. The ongoing investigation aims to verify the allegations.





Regarding the practice of photographing customers’ faces and ID cards, authorities are examining whether this was employed for forgery or unauthorized transactions. Concerned customers are advised to report such issues to Bang Yai Police Station.

