CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fetch.ai (https://fetch.ai/), a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab building an open-access decentralized machine learning network for smart infrastructure, has announced a partnership with LiquidChefs, an on-location food beverage services company.

One of the main challenges facing modern supply chains is access to data, which is crucial for effective decision-making. This data is not always available as supply chains lack transparency due to their sheer size and other complexities. As a result, many organisations are faced with an assortment of manual and digital systems that effectively trap information within functional silos, hampering the decision-making process by providing an incomplete picture.

The partnership between Fetch.ai and LiquidChefs aims to utilize Fetch.ai’s Autonomous Economic Agents integrated with its Search and Discovery Framework to build local and transparent supply chains, allowing LiquidChefs to search and connect with any sustainable supplier in its immediate vicinity. At launch, it will support a select number of suppliers including Bäckerei-Konditorei-Café Weber, BierVision Monstein AG, Black Peak Brauerei, Adank Davos AG, and Liberty Coffee Roasters.

By digitalising and automating the LiquidChefs supply chain, Fetch.ai infrastructure will create a decentralised supply chain marketplace. This marketplace connects buyers and suppliers digital agents, in real time, to support dynamic, scalable, multi-agent supply chains. This will allow individuals, organisations and assets to be represented as digital agents which work autonomously based on the users’ needs and preferences, such as finding local and sustainable suppliers. The decentralized supply chain marketplace will be showcased at the Davos World Economic Forum in 2022.

“The pandemic has exposed the challenges and risks of supply chains in particular, the over-reliance on centralized locations as a source of critical products,” said Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.ai. “Through this partnership with LiquidChefs, Fetch.ai will create a more reliable, transparent and efficient supply chain which will trace the sustainability of products and services.”

“The nature of hospitality is collaborative and this understanding is integral to create sustainable spaces in our industry. We are excited to partner with Fetch.ai and incorporate cutting edge technologies like Blockchain, Multi-agent systems, and AI to create verified and transparent supply chains for our services,” said Adam Solomon, Director of LiquidChefs.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is building the infrastructure required for autonomous software agents to begin performing useful economic work on behalf of individuals, machines, businesses, and organizations. Fetch.ai’s network is based around open-source technology and gives users access to the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset to carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy. For more information, please visit https://www.fetch.ai.

About LiquidChefs

LiquidChefs is a premium mobile bar company specializing in the supply of all things liquid. From the supply of coffee, smoothie, cocktail and juice bars to slick and stylish bartenders that bring unforgettable energy to events, LiquidChefs has been servicing the hospitality sector for the past 13 years. Over the past few years, the ‘all things liquid’ became soup, and then food catering services too. Since 2009, LiquidChefs has been a part of some of the most unforgettable events at the World Economic Forum.

LiquidChefs focuses on making decisions relating to supplier partnerships based on factors like location, framing practises, inclusion and diversity, gender related pay, worker living wage rates, forced labour, access to unions, working conditions and access to jobs among many other governance issues too.

For more information, please visit https://www.liquidchefs.co.uk/

