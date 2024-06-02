Father jailed for raping 13-year-old daughter for 4 years

Bangkok,, “Paweena Hongsakul” coordinates with the Superintendent of Nong Khaem Police Station. A perverted father has been arrested for raping his 13-year-old daughter for 4 years. Recently, he has been caught. The person confessed. Taken to jail today

Mrs. A (pseudonym), 31 years old, filed a complaint with the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women. Via the hotline, call. 1134 after the daughter of Nong Bee (pseudonym), a 13-year-old daughter, was raped by her real father, 37-year-old Mr. Ung, for 4 years, when the child was 9 years old.

Mrs. A revealed that after separating from her ex-husband Since the child was small Mr. Ung asked to take his child to live with him and have a new wife. Lives in a rented room in Phetkasem area. In the past, my daughter never told me. He said that the incident happened because he was afraid that his father would physically harm him. The daughter said that the last time she was raped was on April 14th. She was very distressed. On May 6th, the daughter decid

ed to send a message to her mother because she couldn’t stand her father’s rape any longer. She was afraid that she might be pregnant because she had missed her period for a little over a month. When she found out about what had happened, she hurriedly went to take her daughter to live with her. Therefore, I would like to ask the Paweena Foundation to help me because I am afraid that my ex-husband will go on a rampage and take my daughter back. As for the stepmother, she is aware of Mr. Ung’s behavior. has escaped from the house

Recently, Mrs. Paweena received a report from Police Col. Kongsak Pannoi, superintendent of the Nong Khaem Police Station, said that investigators from the Nong Khaem Police Station had tracked down and arrested Mr. Ung at the motorcycle taxi area. In front of a restaurant in Mueang District, Nonthaburi Province, while escaping, he was detained for questioning at Nong Khaem Police Station. He initially confessed and will be taken into custody at the court today. Ready to oppose bail.

