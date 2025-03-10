Family Receives Body of Pol. Col. Thitisan Uthanaphon for Religious Rites



Bangkok: The family of Pol. Col. Thitisan Uthanaphon, also known as Superintendent Joe, has received his body for religious rites at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat. The rites will continue until March 16, but a cremation schedule has not yet been determined.





According to Thai News Agency, the family remains concerned about the circumstances of Pol. Col. Thitisan’s death, which occurred on March 7 at Klong Prem Central Prison. As a result, the body was sent to the Chulalongkorn Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for a second autopsy.





The atmosphere at the ceremony was somber as monks were invited to perform religious rites. In a poignant gesture, Thitisan’s older brother lit incense to invite the spirit and called out to ‘Joe’ before the body was transported in a van. The water pouring ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. today, followed by the chanting of prayers at 6:30 p.m. The chanting will continue until March 16, with no cremation date yet set.

