Extreme wildfires are here to stay – and multiply

Reuters

By Gloria Dickie LONDON (Reuters) – Indonesia’s peatlands, California’s forests, and, now, vast swathes of Argentine wetland have all been ravaged by extreme wildfires, heralding a fiery future and the dire need to prevent it. With climate change triggering droughts and farmers clearing forests, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase 30% within the next 28 years. And they are now scorching environments that were not prone to burning in the past, such as the Arctic’s tundra and the Amazon rainforest. “We’ve seen a great increase in recent fires in northern Syria, northern Siber…

