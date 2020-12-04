Exporters must not become quickly complacent with performance: Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has called on the Trade Ministry and businesspersons to steer clear from becoming quickly content with the country’s export performance this year.

“I am delighted to read a report that Indonesia’s exports of coffee, garments, home decor, furniture, fishery products, and foods and beverages during the January-October 2020 period recorded a surplus of US$17.07 billion, but we must not become quickly satisfied with the performance,” he remarked at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Friday.

Widodo made the statement while virtually dispatching exports to the global market 2020 from 14 different locations, including Lamongan and Jakarta.

“We have yet to capitalize on the export market potential that is still very large,” he stated.

Indonesia is still lagging far behind other countries in benefiting from export opportunities, he remarked.

“For instance, coffee exports in 2019. Indonesia is the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer after Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia. However, Indonesia was ranked eighth as a coffee exporter. We lost to Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Colombia, and Vietnam,” he remarked.

This means the performance of Indonesia’s coffee exports is lower than that of Vietnam whose coffee exports reached US$2.22 billion in 2019, while Indonesia’s coffee exports were valued at US$883.12 million.

“The same also holds true for other export commodities. We are the world’s eighth-largest garment producer, while in fact, we are ranked 22nd as a garment exporter,” he remarked.

Indonesia is also known as the world’s largest light wood exporter, but it is ranked 19th as a home decor exporter, he stated.

“In fact, we lose to Vietnam. We are only ranked 21st for furniture exports,” he remarked.

As the world’s second-largest fishery producer, Indonesia is listed as the 13th-largest fishery exporter in the world, he remarked.

“This is the fact that we must convey. Lagging behind (other countries) must not make us pessimistic. There is no other choice but to take corrective and improvement steps. We need large-scale reform to the present business ecosystem for our exporters,” he stated.

Source: Antara News