Explainer-Costs of nickel and cobalt used in electric vehicle batteries

Published by
Reuters UK
Reuters UK
By Pratima Desai LONDON (Reuters) – Rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and a scramble along the supply chain to secure materials have propelled prices of battery ingredients nickel, cobalt and lithium to multi-year highs. “Raw material prices and availability are starting to have an impact on prices of battery cells, suppliers were notifying customers of increasing prices late in 2021,” said Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) analyst Caspar Rawles. Electric vehicle battery cell prices https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/xmvjojrwxpr/aa%20Battery%20cell%20prices.PNG HOW ARE NICKEL, C…