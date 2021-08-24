Experts believe that management of the fishery sector data should be more accurate, and the data too has to be up-to-date in order to realize sustainable fishery management in Indonesia.

“The primary key for successful sustainable fishery management hinges on how fishery is managed based on the data,” Head of National Commission of Fish Resources Review (Komnaskajiskan) Prof. Dr Indrajaya state during a webinar titled “Optimizing Sustainable Fishery Management through Measured and Collaborative Management” here on Monday.

Indrajaya highlighted that fishery resources had depleted on account of fishing from time to time, for which it is vital to have accurate stock information for sustainable fishery management.

He also unveiled the commission’s latest assignment that is not only limited to estimating the level of utilization potential and the number of fish permitted to be caught in a fishing area but also to recommend the size of the fish allowed to be caught.

Senior Advisor for the Tropical Landscapes Finance Facility (TLFF) Sustainable Fishery Programme M. Zulficar Mochtar stated that fishery stock review should be conducted around once per year or two, from currently only once every five years.

“If it takes too long, then the stock count will have changed,” Mochtar explained.

Furthermore, if major change occurred, then Mochtar expressed concern that there will be a bias and an error in the decision-making process on the management of sustainable fishery.

Mochtar stressed the importance of accurate data for realistic implementation of sustainable fishery management.

He also recommended a specific division among the variety of fish commodities in the fish stock calculation as well as a permit system that is directly linked to the fish stock management system that can serve as a reference to determine the extension of fishing permit for different fishing boats.

Source: Antara News