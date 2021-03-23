Expereo appoints two new Sales Directors for the US and APAC

AMSTERDAM, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expereo, the world’s leading provider of Managed Internet, Cloud access and SD-WAN/SASE solutions, has announced the appointment of two new sales leadership roles in North America and Asia Pacific.

Scott Nichols and Thomas Suh are joining the Expereo leadership team as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales US and Director Sales APAC, respectively. These new hires underpin Expereo’s commitment to supporting the enterprise sales growth in both of the regions.

“I’m thrilled with Scott and Thomas joining Expereo and leading the growing sales teams in the regions,” says Sander Barens, Chief Commercial Officer at Expereo. “The network and cloud market is going through a very exciting transformation with many enterprises moving to internet and cloud centric workplaces. Our teams in these regions are ready to support them with solutions for Cloud Access, Security, Internet and SD-WAN/SASE, ensuring ROI on their digital investments and great user experience.”

Scott brings a wealth of SD-WAN industry experience, having held various sales leadership positions, including both Channel and Direct Sales, in his last role at Masergy Communications. Scott also played a key role in winning several global managed services customers. In his previous sales leadership roles at Ericsson, Scott built a national business unit from the ground up and achieved double-digit YoY revenue growth during his tenure.

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales US, Scott will be responsible for growing the business across all sales channels as well as expanding Expereo’s presence in the United States.

“As the enterprise market further pivots to an internet-only connectivity strategy, Expereo is uniquely positioned to serve our customers with a variety of globally managed underlay, SD-WAN, and SASE solutions,” says Nichols. “Our recent acquisitions of both Videns IT and GlobalInternet have further bolstered Expereo’s capabilities to deliver deep technical knowledge and experience within the global enterprise space. I’m very excited to be joining the Expereo family!”

Thomas joins Expereo from Epsilon Telecommunications where he served as Regional Sales Director in APAC. During his 4 years tenure in Epsilon, Thomas has achieved regional revenue growth by more than 20% and rebuilt and led the regional sales team to be the top-performing one in the organization. Prior to joining Epsilon, Thomas held strategic sales positions in global network service providers where he consistently contributed to the business growth by overachieving his sales target.

In his new role as Director Sales APAC, Thomas will be responsible for accelerating Expereo’s growth and expanding its reach in the region’s Enterprise market. His deep understanding of Cloud, Network Connectivity, SDN and SD-WAN services, alongside his long history working in this region, will be key to Expereo’s continued growth in the region.

“I am very proud to be part of the Expereo team. With our unique capabilities in both managed SD-WAN services and global internet solutions, I am looking forward to being a strategic partner of our customers’ digital transformation journey.”

About Expereo

Expereo is a leading global provider of managed network solutions including, Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Cloud Acceleration. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, helping customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners. The international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority shareholding from leading European private equity firm, Apax Partners sas.