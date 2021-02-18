Expereo acquires Videns IT Services, the experts in NextGen SD-WAN & SASE

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expereo, the global provider of managed Internet, Cloud access, and SD-WAN solutions, announces the acquisition of nextgen SD-WAN & SASE solutions provider Videns IT Services, bolstering Expereo’s SD-WAN network transformation and management capabilities for its multinational enterprise customers.

Videns IT Services is a network independent managed services provider delivering fully managed SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The acquisition illustrates Expereo’s ambition and commitment to simplifying global networking and cloud access with flexible, agile and secure network and cloud access solutions for multinational enterprises. Acquiring Videns will strengthen Expereo’s SDWAN offering with deep sector experience and know-how in leading SDWAN and SASE solutions, adding depth and breadth to its nextgen global network and cloud access solutions.

“Videns expertise is built upon SD-WAN implementations for numerous multinational as well as domestic enterprise customers. Since 2012 we never stopped investing in good partnerships and technology that enabled us to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in Managed SDWAN and SASE services,” says Ruud van Straaten, Managing Director of Videns.

“Expereo’s global leadership position in nextgen internet-centric managed network services is the perfect stepping stone for the Videns team to achieve global scale and presence. Joining Expereo will enable us to further invest and scale the development of class leading SDWAN and SASE solutions with our technology partners, continuing to service our customers with our best practice expertise throughout their network transformation journey,” van Straaten explains.

“Videns has a rich history and early on established a market-leading position in managed SDWAN and SASE services. The Videns team, capabilities and market recognition fuels our ambition of global leadership in the nextgen SDWAN and SASE market, guiding our enterprise clients through their network transformation challenges and delivering on superior, agile, cost effective cloud access and global network solutions,” explains Expereo CEO, Irwin Fouwels. “Videns cuts through the hype, walks the talk, based on a wealth of experience and customer use cases; a great fit in every aspect with Expereo,” adds Fouwels.

About Videns IT Services

Founded in 2012, Videns IT Services is the leading network-independent service provider of managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions. Videns is the alternative for enterprises that are looking to replace their traditional telco services with flexible, cost-effective, cloud-enabled and secure WAN services. Videns combines deep customer knowledge with specialist SD-WAN and SASE knowhow. Videns supports more than 45 multinational enterprise customers with 3.500 customer locations across 70 countries.

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, and Cloud Acceleration services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance.

In Feb 2021, Vitruvian Partners international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority stakeholding in Expereo, alongside to the leading European private equity firm Apax Partners sas, and company management.

