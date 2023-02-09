Expect press to curb spread of hoaxes, fake news: Moeldoko

Jakarta – The press is expected to counteract the spread of hoaxes and fake news, particularly in the run-up to the 2024 elections, chief of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP), Moeldoko, said on National Press Day.

“From the point zero of Nusantara city, I wish for a happy National Press Day to fellow journalists or media personnel,” he remarked in Penajam North Paser, East Kalimantan, on Thursday.

He said he expected the National Press Day, which is celebrated every February 9, to serve as a momentum for the media to sustain its independence and credibility in spreading information and news.

“Moreover, we are now going in to a political year. I expect the media to maintain its neutrality and be able to cut down fake news,” he added.

He urged the press to help ensure a peaceful situation nationwide ahead of the general elections in 2024.

“Let’s keep the political situation conducive this year,” Moeldoko said.

The main event of the 2023 National Press Day commemoration was hosted at the North Sumatra provincial government’s multipurpose building in Deli Serdang district on Thursday. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) joined the event in person.

Moeldoko, who was visiting the nation’s future capital city of Nusantara (IKN), reviewed the progress of central government infrastructure development, which comprises the Presidential Palace and some ministerial offices.

He also reviewed the development of residential areas for construction workers as well as the progress of Sepaku Semoi Dam, which is targeted to be completed in 2023.

Source: Antara News