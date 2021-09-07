Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises Ministry expects the MSME Digital Market (PaDI) to serve as a one-stop solution for micro, small, and medium enterprise actors in Indonesia.

“This is a form of MSME Digital Market continuous improvement. In the future, MSME Digital Market is expected to be a one-stop solution for MSMEs,” expert staff for finance and MSME development at the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry Loto Srinaita Ginting said at the opening of the PADI MSME Indonesia Virtual Expo Batch 2 in Jakarta on Monday.

The MSME Digital Market Virtual Expo 2021 Batch 2 is a virtual exhibition for showcasing a variety of products from seven MSMEs supporting partners, she informed. The event was attended by 98 state-owned enterprises and their subsidiaries, she said.

“We can also report that there are 295 MSMEs participating in the MSME Digital Market Virtual Expo 2021 Batch 2, an increase of 51 MSMEs compared to the previous event,” Ginting said.

More than five thousand buyers from 58 state-owned enterprises have expressed their readiness to visit MSME outlets, she informed. At last 40 other state-owned enterprises are preparing to implement the MSME Digital Market, as stipulated by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Thohir. Improvements have been made in the arrangement of the exhibition venue, which, this time, has been divided based on eight product categories so that it would be easier for visitors to see and compare existing products, she said.

The eight categories are infrastructure and building materials, writing and printing equipment, electronics, furniture and home decoration, agro and foods and beverages, creative products, rental and maintenance procurement, and services, Ginting informed.

At least 20 webinars would also be held at the event, which would be presented by state-owned enterprises, MSME supporting partners, as well as several other external parties such as the Directorate General of Taxes, Investment Ministry/Investment Coordinating Board, the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, as well as sources from online law, she said.

“Thus, it is expected that the implementation of the MSME virtual expo will bring more comprehensive benefits. Not only can it offer opportunities to increase transaction acquisition, but also help (participants) gain understanding, education about service and financing policies, especially those related to MSMEs,” she added.

Source: Antara News