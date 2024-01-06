Expand the results of seizing and seizing assets of drug networks. Worth over a billion



Bangkok, Narcotics Control Board expands operations to seize and freeze assets of 16 major international drug networks, with assets valued at over 1,000 million baht.

Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, along with Police Lieutenant General Panurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the Narcotics Control Board, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Police Commander, together with police officers. Investigation Division Metropolitan Police Division 2, Metropolitan Police Headquarters and Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau officials announced the results of the operation.

At the Patrol and Special Operations Division (191) after going to the area to expand operations to seize and freeze assets of a major international drug network. Asset value over 1,000 million baht

This case stems from the fact that on February 6, 2021, police from the Primary Educational Service Area Office arrested a total of 11 suspects on charges of ‘conspiring to possess category 1 narcotics (amphetamine or methampheta

mine). in possession for illegal sale’ along with 4.16 million methamphetamine tablets, 9 kilograms of ice and 5 kilograms of marijuana. After that, an investigation was conducted based on evidence seized from the suspect. Found the financial route of the accused Deposited to the bank account of a network of foreigners in Mae Sot District, Tak Province. From the investigation, it was found that the person who received the money was Mr. Min Min Woo. Later on March 6, 2022, Mr. Min Min Woo for the crime of ‘conspiring to commit a drug offense and commit drug-related offenses because of a conspiracy and supporting or assisting the offender before or while committing the crime. From expanding the results, it was found that Mr. Minmino Its duty is to conduct financial transactions related to drugs for international drug traffickers. From the investigation, it was found that a group of drug traffickers used the money to buy real estate. Types of condominiums and housing developments During the period between March

3, 2022 and June 20, 2023, assets such as condominiums, housing developments, cash, deposits in bank accounts, and cars of the said network group had already been seized. Estimated total value 517,632,976.38 baht

The operation expanded to seize assets of a major drug network today (January 6, 2024), inspecting and seizing assets of 16 suspects and related persons in the areas of Prawet District, Bang Kapi District, Phra Khanong District, Khlong Toei District, and Watthana District. Bangkok as a result of an expanded investigation of the said international drug trafficking network, which found that there were still many properties that had not yet been seized, leading to operations on the day this The results of the operation can be carried out to seize real estate assets. There are 10 housing units in the Srinakarin area in the same project and another 5 condominium buildings with a total value of 537,900,000 baht from the expanded operation to seize assets of the aforementioned international drug network. C

an inspect and seize assets with a total value of approximately 1,055,532,976.38 baht

Police Lieutenant General Panurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the Narcotics Control Board, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Police Commissioner, jointly revealed the period from 2020-2021. The arrests expanded the results of 7 drug networks, finding 1 network that was transferring drug money from southern Thailand. to foreign groups Northern part of Thailand And some of the money was taken abroad. And part of them found money and came back to launder it. In the central region, such as gold, crypto, and real estate. which results from expanding the results of the seizure of assets of drug networks Found a network that was further examined and found silver lines. By taking assets from wrongdoing. By renting out real estate

Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice Added that Officials will carry out investigations and expand the results of drug offenders to achieve concrete results in order to prevent dr

ugs from spreading into the community, including suppressing and destroying important drug networks and seizing assets. Sin the addictive network to achieve concrete results.

