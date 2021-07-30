Ex-cop in Riau’s Pekanbaru tries to escape arrest in drug case, shot

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA) – Riau Provincial Police shot an ex-police officer while conducting a drug search at a house in Pekanbaru on Wednesday after he tried to escape arrest.

Three large packages of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in transparent plastic bags were found during the search, director of the Drug Detective Unit of the Riau Provincial Police, Senior Commissioner Viktor Siagian, said in Pekanbaru on Thursday.

The officer, identified by his initials as MR, was shot on the foot when he tried to run away to evade arrest, he informed.

MR and his friend, identified by his initials as AS, were apprehended at a house on Jl Pangeran Hidayat in Pekanbaru on Wednesday evening, he said.

MR allegedly received the drugs from a man, identified by his initials as APP, Siagian added.

APP was arrested from a housing complex in Payung Sekak sub-district, he said.

APP told investigators that a man, identified by his initials as NOV, who has been put on the police’s wanted list, had ordered him to deliver the crystal methamphetamine to MR.

If found guilty, MR and his friends could face 5-20 years’ imprisonment or the death penalty.

Source: Antara News