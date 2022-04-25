EV Technology Group prepares for global growth with the appointment of former Lotus executive Dan Burge as Chief Product Officer and the opening of new United States office

Dan Burge, EVT Group Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG) (DE: B96A) announces today that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Dan Burge as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Dan Burge is a highly experienced global automotive industry executive, with over 20 years of high-level commercial, operational and technical roles.

Dan Burge will play a key role in building out the product team at EV Technology Group, focusing on incubating new models, brands and other opportunities. He will also open and run a newly formed US office for EV Technology Group, based in California.

Dan is joining from Radford where he was CEO. Previous roles have included Commercial Director of Lotus Engineering, and senior commercial and programme roles at Williams Advanced Engineering and Prodrive Automotive Technologies.

“I am extremely pleased to have Dan join the team as Chief Product Officer. The combination of his product design, commercial and engineering experience are a perfect fit for EV Technology Group,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of EV Technology Group.

“I am delighted to be joining the EV Technology Group,” said Dan Burge, Chief Product Officer. “This is a hugely exciting opportunity and the perfect time to start. I am looking forward to working closely with Wouter and other members of the talented leadership team that is now being assembled. I will be utilising the huge experience I have garnered with leading global automotive brands to develop and launch a portfolio of iconic, electrified brands. Vehicles that will recapture the joy of motoring. It’s great to be part of what will be a hugely exciting future for EV Technology Group.”

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, and the vision to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. As passionate investors and operators of EV technology companies, EV Technology Group’s mission is driven by three core tenets: electric vehicles are the future; EVs will transform the way people live, work, and play; and there is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of this technology by electrifying iconic driving experiences. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Media

Rachael D’Amore

rachael@talkshopmedia.com

+1-519-564-9850

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

dave@redchip.com

+1-407-491-4498

EV Technology Group

Wouter Witvoet

CEO and Chairman of the Board

wouter@evtgroup.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the appointment of Dan Burge and statements about the Company’s strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 203ac46b-8223-4de0-bbd6- b2b5467b3ce2