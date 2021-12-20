Published by

The Street

By PR Newswire Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in EuropeNovavax and the European Commission previously announced an advance purchase agreement for up to 200 million doses through 2023Authorization follows positive recommendation by European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious disease…

Read More