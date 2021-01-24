Erick Thohir elected as chief of Sharia Economic Community

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir was on Saturday elected chief of the Sharia Economic Community (MES) for the 2021-2024 term during its congress.

“Bismillah (In the name of Allah), this is a mandate that I must keep. I feel honored to lead an organization which has a concrete vision and mission for the development of the sharia economy in Indonesia,” Erick Thohir said in a written statement issued on Saturday.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has created the momentum for the sharia economy to rise and have better resistance to upheaval.

“The pandemic offers a momentum to show that the sharia economy has better resistance to upheaval and crisis,” he remarked. Thohir will replace Wimboh Santoso, chief of the Financial Service Authority (OJK), who held the post of MES chairman for the 2017-2020 period.

He was elected MES chief based on a decision made by an 11-member selection team formed during the congress.

Chief of the selection team, KH Ma’ruf Amin, who is also the Indonesian Vice President, said the selection of the MES chief was based on many considerations.

“The election of Mr. Erick Thohir as the new MES chairman has gone through quite a long selection process. Many aspects must be considered (during the selection process) ranging from qualifications, competency, to commitment to developing the sharia economy,” Amin said.

“The presence of Mr. Erick Thohir is (giving the MES) new energy. We are all waiting for his steps and strategies for (taking) MES ahead,” he remarked. (INE)

Source: Antara News