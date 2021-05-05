Epiq Accelerates Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation for the Legal Industry

Offering Expertise and Custom-Built Models for its Clients to Enable Client-Specific AI Value and Differentiation

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader for corporate legal departments and law firms, today announced that it is providing a unique combination of pre-built AI models, a team of experts, and an innovative program to help its Epiq eDiscovery Managed Services clients create, build, and nurture their own AI model libraries based on their specific practices and data sets. Epiq’s dedicated eDiscovery Managed Services organization has long led the industry with its programmatic and tailored approach to eDiscovery and service delivery innovation. Its application of advanced AI technology within a proven eDiscovery managed services delivery model makes Epiq the first to offer law firms and corporate legal departments managed AI services—including unlimited access to industry-leading AI platforms such as Brainspace and NexLP from Reveal, a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform.

According to the 2021 ELM MarketView report to be released this month by Hyperion Research*, over 42% of law departments plan to invest in AI and machine learning in the next two years, with 34% investing in this technology for the first time. While corporate law departments and law firms are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to digitally transform their work, many teams have had challenges implementing AI, or harnessing their own data to train AI models to give them unique value and competitive advantage. Even experienced eDiscovery teams may lack sufficient knowledge, ample staff to train, or the ability to utilize AI beyond basic use cases such as Technology Assisted Review (TAR) and Continuous Active Learning (CAL).

“Partnering with Epiq’s experienced team of experts has helped us reshape processes by applying AI in a programmatic, consistent way,” said Mira Edelman, senior corporate counsel, DISH Network L.L.C. “Epiq enables us to continuously improve and evolve our discovery workflows.” According to an analysis by Epiq of DISH’s projects over the past two years, DISH has been able to reduce the volume of document reviews by 80-95%. “This has resulted in faster reviews and significant cost savings.”

An early adopter of AI, Epiq has developed workflows with the platform to solve complex challenges. Epiq works with its clients to utilize Reveal’s pre-built AI models, including models for common litigation topics including sensitive data, employment, and labor disputes, as well as providing models to eliminate irrelevant data during an investigation. Beyond using pre-built models, Epiq can help its clients fine-tune these models for their own environment, build models based on their prior eDiscovery activities, and/or Epiq’s anonymized data, or create models from scratch.

“With our AI models library program, our goal is to empower our clients to harness AI to create sustainable value that is distinctive to their organizations,” said Roger Pilc, president of Epiq Legal Solutions. “This differs from the common industry approaches of many service providers and emerging SaaS vendors, which range from not helping clients harness cumulative learning from their projects, to leveraging client data to train vendor AI models and yield benefits for the vendor, rather than for the client.”

Through its partnership with companies such as Reveal, in addition to hands-on support by Epiq’s AI implementation experts, and use of Epiq’s proprietary technologies, Epiq can help ensure that its clients are successful in taking full advantage of AI’s capabilities to achieve new levels of control and efficiency across all phases of eDiscovery and capture important value for their own organizations.

“Reveal and Epiq have a strong partnership centered around our shared passion for providing technology and solutions that drive success and optimize outcomes for our mutual clients,” said Wendell Jisa, founder, and CEO of Reveal. “Reveal’s recent merger with Brainspace and acquisition of NexLP have solidified our status as the leader in AI technology, further strengthening our partnership with Epiq. Our stack of AI technology, including our AI capabilities, combined with Epiq’s world class subject matter experts and innovative client services, puts clients in a superior position to achieve success. We are excited to grow our partnership with Epiq and make the massive benefits of AI technology in the practice of law a reality for our clients.”

“As the leading eDiscovery managed services provider, we are constantly pushing the envelope on how our clients can elevate their day-to-day work and achieve better results,” said senior vice president, eDiscovery Solutions, Scott Berger. “Our new AI Model Library program, developed with direct input and insights from our active Managed Services client community, will ultimately help our clients find evidence earlier in a case, reduce spend, mitigate risk, and continuously improve outcomes.”

*Hyperion Research is now part of Epiq, with its acquisition of Hyperion Global Partners in November 2020.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

