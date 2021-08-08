Empowering Papuan human resources crucial: minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini emphasized the importance of empowering Papuan human resources while distributing assistance to the local community on Saturday.

“It is crucial for Papuan children to have access to education and vocational training,” she said.

The minister made the statement while visiting two human resources empowerment centers — the Indonesian Cross-Cultural Institute Complex and the Maga Education Papua office — on Saturday.

She also visited refugees of the 2019 Sentani flash flood at the Palomo refugee camp, Sentani. She interacted with children living at the camp by reading stories and asking questions.

She motivated the children and youth to remain optimistic, saying they should not let their current situation be an obstacle to their efforts to improve their lives.

“Where there is a will, there is a way,” she emphasized.

During her visit she also reviewed the location where 76 houses would be built for the refugees to provide them better living conditions.

Furthermore, Rismaharini disbursed several types of aid totaling Rp949.9 million. The aid comprised accessibility aids, cattle farming assistance, entrepreneurship assistance, essential needs aids, kiosk business assistance, as well as masks and vitamins aids.

She distributed an additional 2,540 masks and vitamin aid packages for people in Jayapura city and district. The aid for other regions will be distributed later by state-owned post service provider PT Pos Indonesia.

Meanwhile, as part of its assistance for the preparations of the 20th National Sports Week, the ministry distributed five screen printing units, one personal computer unit along with a color printer, 10 dozen T-shirts, as well as children’s storybooks.

Source: Antara News