Embark on a Journey to Success at Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) E-Open House

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) will host a Virtual Open house for prospective students and parents on 5 March 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm. While MDIS has taken on an online format for its annual Open House, the well-established Private Education Institution remains committed to offering prospective students and parents an interactive experience.

Besides education rebates, waiver of application fees, and a live campus tour, the E-Open House will also feature insightful dialogues with faculty and staff members about education choices and pathways. Guest speakers will also join the E-Open House live – to speak on industry trends related to Life Sciences and Nutrition Sciences, providing participants with insights into the future and growth of the industry. Prospective students and parents will also benefit from real-time live chats with education consultants, who can provide advice and support to help students identify their strengths, interests and specialisation. The one-day online Open House will be helpful for students who have just collected their O-levels and A-levels results earlier this year.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a shift in how lessons are being taught. As Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning, MDIS has adapted and learned. Our lessons incorporate technology, elevating both the learning and teaching experience. In addition, our strong team of academic staff provides good support to our students by encouraging questions and interacting virtually. No matter how things may have changed, our team will always remain committed to helping our students achieve their educational goals,” said Dr Tham Yieng Wei, Dean, Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS).

Partnering with renowned universities in the United Kingdom and the United States of America, MDIS offers internationally-accredited courses, including UK direct Honours qualifications in over 10 disciplines (Business and Management, Engineering, Fashion and Jewellery Design, Health and Nursing, Information Technology, Languages and Education, Life Sciences, Media and Communications, Psychology, Tourism and Hospitality, and Safety and Environmental Management) and 70 programmes from Preparatory Courses, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree and Doctorate.

The MDIS E-Open House 2022 will take place on 5 March 2022, from 10 am onwards.

