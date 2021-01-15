Jakarta Eight people lost their lives, while 637 others sustained injuries after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Majene District, West Sulawesi Province, on early Friday, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“The Majene District Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) continues to undertake emergency handling efforts and update data on the earthquake’s impacts,” Chief of the BNPB Center for Disaster Data, Information and Communication Raditya Jati noted in a press statement released on Friday.

Jati remarked that nearly 15 thousand residents of Majene District fled their homes.

The powerful quake also caused serious damage to 62 house buildings, a public health service post, (puskesmas), and office of the district military command.

The quake also led to a power outage, triggered landslides at three different locations on the road linking Majene District to Mamuju District, and disrupted the cellular communication network.

The BPBD in Mamuju District reported that the quake also caused serious damage to several buildings, including Maleo Hotel, West Sulawesi Governor’s Office, and minimarkets.

“We are still collecting data of the material damages and fatalities in Mamuju District,” he remarked.

The BNPB has continued to monitor emergency handling efforts in the affected areas.

The BPBD in Mamuju District reported that the quake victims are in dire need of foodstuffs, blankets, mats, tents, medical services, tarpaulin, heavy-duty equipment, means of communication, fast food, and masks.

“President Joko Widodo has instructed BNPB Chief Doni Monardo and Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini to inspect quake-hit areas in Mamuju District,” he stated.

The BNPB has, so far, distributed eight isolation tents, 10 refugee tents, 2,004 packages of food supplements, 200 packages of fast food, 1,002 packages of side dish, 700 blankets, five tower lamps, 200 camp beds, 500 packages of toddler kits, 500 thousand masks, 700 packs of sago noodles, and 30 generator sets to quake victims in the two districts.

Source: Antara News