Eid return travel: AP II deploys 700 officers at Soekarno Hatta

Meanwhile, on May 5, the total number of passengers at the 20 airports managed by AP II was about 203 thousand passengers, while the number of flights reached around 1,600 flights.

Tangerang, Banten State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura (AP) II has deployed 700 personnel drawn from various airport stakeholders to secure the Eid al-Fitr return traffic at Soekarno Hatta Airport.

“All operational and security officers from various airport institutions are on stand by until May 10, 2022,” president director of the company, Muhammad Awaludin, said at the airport here on Saturday.

The officers will be deployed at a number of terminals at the airport, he added.

The peak of the Eid return traffic is expected to occur on May 8, he said.

Source: Antara News