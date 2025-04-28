Egg Prices Surge Again, Thai Dessert Shops Struggle with Rising Costs



Chiang Mai: The price of eggs has increased again, marking the second adjustment in a month, significantly impacting businesses that rely on eggs as a primary ingredient. Thai dessert shop owners are expressing concerns over the escalating costs, diminishing profits, and weakened purchasing power, which are making it increasingly difficult to sustain their businesses.





According to Thai News Agency, in Chiang Mai Province, the price of chicken eggs has climbed by an additional 6 baht per tray, translating to an average increase of 20 satang per egg. Egg traders attribute this spike to seasonal factors, but the owner of an established Chiang Mai dessert shop admits that the rising costs are squeezing profits and causing a downturn in consumer purchasing power, making business survival a challenge.





A survey conducted by the news team at various fresh markets revealed a noticeable decline in customer turnout. The owner of an egg shop in Pratu Kom Market, Mueang District, Chiang Mai, who has been in the business for over a decade, confirmed that the price of chicken eggs had recently increased by 6 baht per tray, or 20 satang per egg. This adjustment, driven by seasonal trends and market dynamics, highlights a gradual yearly increase in egg prices. For instance, more than ten years ago, a tray of size 0 chicken eggs cost 90 baht, but now the price has surged to over 120 baht per tray.





In Khon Kaen province, the situation is affecting everyone as four egg farmer cooperative networks have raised the price of mixed chicken eggs at the farm by another 20 satang per egg, bringing the total to 3.60 baht per egg, or an increase of 6 baht per tray, effective immediately. This means that in less than two weeks, the price of chicken eggs has seen a cumulative rise of 12 baht per tray, following a similar increase on April 17.





Rung Rueang Egg Farm exemplifies the current market scenario, with prices today set at 130 baht per tray for size 0 eggs (30 eggs per tray), 120 baht for size 1, 110 baht for size 2, 105 baht for size 3, 100 baht for size 4, and 90 baht for size 5. Despite the price hike, sizes 3 and 4 remain the most popular. The farm owner noted a decrease in sales to both restaurant clients and the general public, who are opting to buy smaller sizes and quantities to manage expenses.





The price increase is attributed to the hot season, which reduces egg production, driving prices up. It is anticipated that with the onset of the rainy season and the beginning of the school term, egg production and market activity will stabilize. To mitigate the impact, adjustments are being made to incorporate more small-sized eggs into trays, minimizing the effect on shops and consumers. Despite the higher prices, eggs remain a staple source of affordable protein, with consumers adjusting their purchasing habits by opting for smaller sizes to offset costs.

