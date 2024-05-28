Education Council MOU Starfish Education Foundation joins in developing Thai education



Bangkok, The Education Council attended the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Starfish Partnership project to develop knowledge to drive Thai education.

Dr. Atthaphon Sangkhawasi, Secretary-General of the Education Council Attended the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Starfish Partnership project between the Office of the Education Council Secretariat. with the Starfish Education Foundation, with Dr. Narathaporn Chanprakan Seributr, Chairman of the Starfish Education Foundation, along with Mr. Surasak Mukpradab, Chairman of the Subcommittee of the Education Council on Networking Network of participation in organizing education, Mr. Thada Sawetsila, Subcommittee of the Education Council, Dr. Praveena Asyo, Director of the Office of Educational Standards and Learning Development, executive team, representatives of educational agencies Civil servants and personnel from the Office of the Education Council Secretariat (OECD) attended the event at th

e Kamhaeng Phalangkun conference room, 3rd floor, 56th Anniversary Building, EEC.

Dr. Atthaphon said one important point: This cooperation is an important force that will help open channels for educational development to keep up with the times and reach more target groups according to the Anywhere, Anytime policy, allowing students to study anywhere, anytime. through knowledge media Modern innovation, easy to access Including teachers and educational personnel having channels to develop knowledge. That will help increase efficiency in driving education. to thinking together, doing together, creating quality people and work together to drive Thai education to a large extent

Dr. Narathaporn said that as a non-profit organization that aims to create a learning community through educational innovation. Have the intention of creating meaningful education for the country. Educational trends were analyzed. How should people be produced to meet the World Economic Forum’s questions and lead to the development of a c

reative learning ecosystem? to create their own way of organizing learning Become a role model for teaching ideas, innovation, and educational technology. and creating classrooms that encourage students to develop 21st century skills.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Starfish Partnership project between the Office of the Education Council Secretariat and the Starfish Education Foundation has the following objectives: 1) to jointly disseminate and develop knowledge for Drive education to be effective through common channels 2) to jointly create and develop a learning community to develop the profession of teachers and educational personnel 3) to jointly research and develop student outcome assessments according to actual conditions Using tools to measure the development of student skills and competencies in educational institutions at the basic and vocational education levels. Those interested can visit the learning resources and online community at https://www.starfishlabz.com/com

munity.

Source: Thai News Agency