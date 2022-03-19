East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president

By Nelson Da Cruz DILI (Reuters) -Polls have closed in East Timor after Asia’s youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence on Saturday, with political stability and economic security at the forefront of voters’ minds. The 16 presidential hopefuls include former resistance fighter and incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres as well as independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta and a former Catholic priest. While the nation’s independence figures still dominate the field, for the first time there are also four female candidates, including Deputy P…

