East Nusa Tenggara governor confirms 55 deaths from dengue fever

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Laiskodat confirmed that dengue fever had claimed 55 lives in East Nusa Tenggara Province in the first semester of 2020.

The dengue fever outbreak that hit the province during the January-June 2020 period affected 5,482 people, Laiskodat noted in his speech that Vice Governor Josef A. Nae Soi read out to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence on Saturday.

The governor remarked that the three districts of Sikka, Lembata, and Alor had borne the maximum brunt of the dengue fever outbreak, thereby prompting the local government to declare it as an extraordinary occurrence.

“Sikka, Lembata, and Alor were the three districts recording the maximum number of deaths,” he stated.

The governor echoed the East Nusa Tenggara provincial government’s gratitude to God that the dengue fever outbreak could be overcome, and the status of extraordinary occurrence could be lifted as a result of close cooperation with the local people.

Source: Antara News