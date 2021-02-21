E Nusa Tenggara’s COVID-19-related deaths reach 216

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – East Nusa Tenggara Province has recorded a total of 216 coronavirus-related deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, according to data from the local health office.

The COVID-19-related deaths were found in 19 out of 22 districts and city in the province, Secretary of the East Nusa Tenggara Provincial Health Office David Mandala said on Sunday.

The districts and city include Sabu Raijua, Sumba Barat, Sumba Barat Daya, Rote Ndao, Timor Tengah Utara, Flores Timur, Ende, Malaka, Alor, Lembata, Sikka, Belu, Manggarai, Kupang, Timor Tengah Selatan, and Sumba Timur, he said.

He said the East Nusa Tenggara provincial capital of Kupang recorded the highest

number of deaths at 94.

“In general, the patients who died of the COVID-19 had comorbidities,” he said.

The COVID-19 deaths represent 0.62 percent of the national death toll which reached 34,316 as of Saturday (Feb 20).

Source: Antara News