E Nusa Tenggara: Death toll from tropical cyclone reaches 163

The number of deaths in the Seroja tropical cyclone that triggered flash floods in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara rose to 163 as of Thursday, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“In total, 163 people died and 45 others remain missing in East Nusa Tenggara,” BNPB chief Doni Monardo informed at an online press conference here on Thursday.

Most of the deaths have been reported from East Flores district, particularly Adonara island, where 71 people have died and five others remain missing, he said.

In Lembata district, 43 people have lost their lives and 25 others are missing, while 27 people have died and 14 others are missing in Alor district, he added.

The natural disaster has also claimed six lives in Malaka district and three lives in Kupang district, with one person still missing.

In Kupang city, the disaster has led to the death of six residents.

The tropical cyclone, which triggered flash floods, strong winds, and landslides, affected Kupang City, East Flores, Malaka, Lembata, Ngada, West Sumba, East Sumba, Rote Ndao, and Alor.

At least 1,083 families comprising 2,683 people were affected by the flash floods.

The BNPB has deployed helicopters to support the evacuation process and distribute relief aid as well as other logistics in the province.

Source: Antara News