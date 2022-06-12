E-Learning Virtual Reality Startup GeniusX Closes $1.68M in Series Seed to Create Educational Content in the Metaverse

Introducing unique, interactive, immersive learning experiences for the future of education

Retreat VR

PHOENIX, June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In June 2022, GeniusX Inc. announced the closing of $1.68M in seed funding at a $20M market cap. As an indie development studio in the frenzied virtual reality ecosystem with a concentration in VR Education, the CEO & Co-Founder, Nick Janicki, says, “Our mission is to create experiences that have utility, longevity, and uplift the human spirit. Our first VR title, Retreat, is basically an immersive hero’s journey for tangible real-world skills.” Co-Founder, Lyle Maxson, adds, “We are creating the first social VR platform centered around educational influencers.”

Retreat is a virtual reality education application that creates interactive, immersive learning experiences with the world’s top experts in the Metaverse. With photo realistic backgrounds and real-life videos of educators, students get to choose their own virtual reality adventure through interactive learning worlds, customized group classrooms, and exquisite immersive environments.

Retreat production is fully booked through 2022 with dozens of immersive courses being created. The line-up ranges from wellness practices such as yoga, breath work, & art therapy to professional development content, including financial literacy, public speaking and career skills.

A lead investor of GeniusX and founder of ETW, Lee Benson, stated: “When I think about the future of education, VR and AR have the ability to take it to the next level.”

Retreat will be free to download and offers in-app purchases for courses and other educational content. GeniusX is actively onboarding the world’s top experts per category.

