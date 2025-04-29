DSI Director-General Intensifies Evidence Collection on Binling Wu’s Alleged Involvement with Chinese Investors



Bangkok: The Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is expediting efforts to gather evidence regarding Binling Wu’s alleged involvement with Chinese investors, specifically with China Railway Number 10 Company. This investigation is part of broader efforts to uncover the truth about Wu’s potential connections and activities.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Praedam, Director-General of the DSI, has provided updates on the ongoing investigation related to the collapse of the Office of the Auditor General’s building. The focus is on verifying the authenticity of the signatures belonging to the designer and supervising engineer. Authorities are currently awaiting results from the Forensic Science Division, which is comparing these signatures with known samples from the individuals involved. In a related bid collusion case, the process of gathering witness testimonies and additional evidence is ongoing to determine if any unfair practices occurred in price bidding.





Regarding Binling Wu, the DSI is actively collecting evidence to substantiate allegations of his involvement with Chinese investors. Should conclusive evidence emerge, legal actions will be pursued, potentially leading to an arrest warrant being issued without the need for a prior subpoena.





Pol. Lt. Col. Amorn Hongsrithong, Director of the Division of Cases Relating to Offenses Concerning Bidding to Government Agencies, reported that seven engineers were summoned for questioning, with six being employees of W. and Friends Company. All seven individuals denied signing the work control documents in question.





Further developments involve the interrogation of Mr. Kriangsak Kowatana, a representative of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited. Kowatana cooperated with the investigation, providing detailed insights into the bidding process, joint venture arrangements, and the division of responsibilities between Italian-Thai and China Railway Company. Italian-Thai was responsible for drilling piles and systems engineering, while China Railway managed the overall structure. Compensation and wages were divided based on a 49% to 51% shareholding ratio. Kowatana expressed confidence in China Railway, citing previous collaborations on a high-speed rail project. The DSI plans to summon additional design and supervision firms for further statements.

